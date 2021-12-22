Longtime Coastside resident Joyce Anttila passed away peacefully at a senior living facility at the Avalon Hospice Center near her home in Fairfield Glade, Tenn., on Dec. 6.
Born in Tucson, Ariz., on Sept. 24, 1936, Joyce moved with her family to Ohio, Merced and then Sacramento, Calif. She met Peter Anttila, the love of her life, while living and working in Sacramento. Joyce was employed in the California community college system where she had achieved a California community colleges instruction credential.
Joyce relocated to Half Moon Bay and was employed by Mission College in Santa Clara. In 1992, she and Peter were married in El Granada.
The Half Moon Bay coastal lifestyle suited Joyce well. She loved the beach and was an avid gardener. She loved entertaining family and friends, as well as sailing. She looked forward to flower markets, the Pumpkin Festival, picnicking at the winery, and events at the HMB Yacht Club where she and Peter were members for several years.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Peter Anttila; her son, Michael Markov (Jeffrey) in Auburn, Calif.; her sister, Betty Thomas, in Findlay, Ohio; her brother, David Gangle, in Albany, Ore.; stepdaughter Cory Anttila, in El Dorado Hills, Calif.; and two step- grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Dolores, and brother Richard.
