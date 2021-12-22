Once again, a member of “The Greatest Generation” has passed on. Joseph William Flannagan, born May 5, 1922, is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Norma Ethel Flannagan, two adult children, a loving granddaughter, Teresa, and her husband, Lance. Joe or “Pap-pa” grew up on a farm in Southern Indiana. He was the eldest of nine children. With three of his siblings, they would ride to school on one horse.
He served in the U.S. Navy as a water tender aboard the ship USS Lake Champlain. Joe received his Honorable Discharge in 1945. He proudly served to protect our country’s freedoms.
In 1948, he met his life mate and married Norma Ethel Ryker. They crossed state lines into Franklin, Ky., and were married in a double wedding by the local Justice of the Peace.
He retired in 1984 from being a metal machine mechanic in Southern California. Joe and Norma moved to their beloved Half Moon Bay in 1985. Joe loved the ocean and Half Moon Bay.
“Pap-pa” loved deep sea fishing, making his own fishing rods, reels and lures. Many times, he would win the fishing jackpot and would catch the biggest fish of the day. He always came home with plenty of fish for his family and friends. Joe was a great skeet shooter and reloaded; his “shot was hot.” He would always win the turkey shoot and donate the turkey for Thanksgiving to the Half Moon Bay Senior Village. Joe was president of the Senior Village for 10 years. Norma and Joe loved caring for the seniors at the village, where Joe was known as the Honorary Mayor of Bloom Lane. They also parked cars at the annual Pumpkin Festival.
Later he enjoyed photography, taking pictures of old barns and lighthouses around the Bay Area. Joe enjoyed coloring and decorated the senior community room with pictures of his artwork of wildlife, flowers and sacred geometry.
Joe will be greatly missed by all his family and friends that loved him. May he rest in peace.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.