John Tom Minaidis of Half Moon Bay passed away on Oct. 31, 2019, at the age of 51.
John was born in Burlingame on May 15, 1968, and lived his life on the Half Moon Bay Coastside. He graduated from Half Moon Bay High School. Known throughout town as the kind soul of Tom and Pete’s Produce, you would always find him smiling and waving at anyone passing by. He could be described as a gentle teddy bear with a heart of gold and a contagious laugh. John loved being around his family and friends and wanted nothing but happiness for others.
John is survived by parents Tom and June Minaidis, sister Tina Minaidis Bolin, nieces Athena and Tiana Bolin, and many other family members and friends. John is preceded in death by his grandfathers John Minaidis Sr. and Steve Poulos, by his grandmothers Rena Minaidis and Paula Poulos, by his Uncle Pete Minaidis and his cousins George and Steve Minaidis.
The funeral service will begin at 11a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Cross in Belmont. Immediately following the funeral services, a celebration of John’s life will be held at the Oceano Hotel and Spa in Half Moon Bay.
