On Friday, June 9, John Thompson, loving husband and father of three, passed away at age 71.
John was born Aug. 22, 1951, in San Francisco, Calif., to William J. and Evelyn Thompson. He helped run a successful drywall business and then two successful storage businesses. John was an avid sportsman and loved hunting and fishing. He had some amazing hunting adventures that he enjoyed with friends and family that took him all over the world as well as throughout California and Colorado. His passion for fishing started at a young age and never stopped. Once he started ocean fishing that passion continued to grow so much that he started a commercial fishing business, too.
John was preceded in death by his parents, W.J. and Evelyn Thompson, and brother Billy. He is survived by his wife, Nina; his children, Taylor (Nicole), Crystal, and Lindsay (Mathew); five grandchildren, Taryn, Bryce, Nathan, Xander, and Elise; his brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Ana Akin; great-nieces and -nephews; and many wonderful hunting and fishing buddies.
