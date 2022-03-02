John Sebastian Kolbisen was born Nov. 25, 1947, in Berkeley, Calif., to Katherine Rose (Indelicato) and Joseph Frank Kolbisen. He went to Ignacio Valley High School in Walnut Creek and graduated from California State University, Hayward, in 1970, with an early education degree and a business minor.
Married in 1969 to Irene Madrid, they had three children together: Hans Kolbisen, Liesl (Kolbisen) Taner and Anya (Kolbisen) Hall.
Having a strong love of teaching and children, John taught elementary school on the Coastside at both El Granada and Hatch schools.
Both John and Irene began teaching swim lessons in their backyard in an indoor pool they built themselves. They began La Petite Baleen Inc. Aquatic and Fitness Center in Half Moon Bay in 1979. The swim school grew and expanded to three other locations, San Bruno, San Francisco and Redwood City. John stopped teaching and devoted himself to running the business.
He brought with him his love of education and children into his volunteer organizations, founding both the Cabrillo Clippers and Mavericks Swim Organization swim teams. He served on the board of the Half Moon Bay Boys and Girls Club, Half Moon Bay Parks and Recreation Department, Friends of Half Moon Bay Parks and Rec, and was a founding member and past president of the National Swim School Association and United States Swim School Association.
John had a very real love of nature, beautiful views and trees. He enjoyed his later years in the mountains at his home in Arnold, Calif., where we heard stories of local bears' antics in the neighborhood and his challenge to keep his beloved trees alive during the drought and beetle blight.
John was a master of an itinerary, planning his travels around the world like an expert. His love of history guided his interests and trips. He loved sharing his travels with his wife, Jeannine Clark. The two traveled to over 30 countries together in a dozen years!
He truly was passionate about living life to the fullest. Always up for a debate, he was surprised to have become friends with his next-door neighbor up in Arnold who he said was, “The nicest Trump supporter I’ve ever met. Go figure!” Those who spent time with him knew he was always up for adventure and learning. Many friends have stories of surviving his mountain bike rides, hiking and ski trips. He was the catalyst to so many memories.
John is survived by his three children, Hans, Liesl and Anya, and nine grandchildren, Brooks, Channing, Vaughn, Charis, Grey, Canaan, Sevilen Taner, Tatum and Tanner Hall, and his loving wife, Jeannine, who was devoted to his care until the end.
A memorial is planned for 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, at the I.D.E.S. Hall in Half Moon Bay. Gifts in his memory can be given to Friends of HMB Parks and Rec.
Next time you’re driving and see a gorgeous view or a bird, think of John. He taught us to appreciate all that is here on earth.
