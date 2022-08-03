Old Coastside residents know him as "Diver John," a prominent commercial abalone diver in the small Princeton fishing community. He was elected president of the Half Moon Bay Fishermen's Marketing Association in 1974 and he was a commercial fisherman since his days at the College of San Mateo in the early 1960s. He and his wife, Peggy, retired to San Luis Obispo County. He was elected to two consecutive terms as a Harbor Commissioner at the Port of San Luis during his retirement.
John Koepf was a colorful and memorable personality to all who met him. He was gregarious, funny, quick with a joke, and conversant on a wide range of topics. He and his wife, Peggy, ran a fish market in Pillar Point Harbor, and it was always a pleasure to get fresh fish there and chat with either one, and possibly talk of John's discovery of the 1867 wreck of the Rydall Hall in 60 feet of water just north of Mavericks. He died suddenly and peacefully in his home, of natural causes, on July 23, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Carmichael, daughters Daisy Biggers, Ramona Finos, Shawn Avery, Gina Bell, son Jonathan Koepf, brothers Michael and Ernie Koepf, and numerous grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by all who loved him.
