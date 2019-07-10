John Emory Gustafson, of Madera, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, of complications related to a recent heart attack. He was 93.
John was born on May 2, 1926, to Ernest and Hilma Gustafson, Swedish immigrants, of Fresno. He attended Bowles Elementary School and Washington Union High School. After high school he joined the U.S. Army and served as a medic in the occupation forces in Japan. After being honorably discharged, he attended Reedley College and received his bachelor’s degree in animal husbandry and his master’s degree in education from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.
John taught agriculture at Gridley High School in Gridley, Calif., from 1953 to 1961. During this time, he met and married Loretta Kolnsberg, of Gridley. In 1961, John accepted a teaching position at Half Moon Bay High School, where he taught from 1961 to 1972. John served on Lady Bird Johnson’s Beautification Committee, one of President Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society programs.
In 1972 the family moved to Madera, where they grew cotton, almonds and kiwi fruit on the family farm on Avenue 18 ½. John became an active member in the First Presbyterian Church community, serving as an elder. He also served on a two-year, government-funded study of migrant students in the San Joaquin Valley. He continued to teach during this time, spending several years teaching at a correctional high school in Hanford, and finishing his career by teaching GED courses at night in Madera.
John retired from teaching in 1999, by now having sold the family farm and moved to the country club neighborhood where he enjoyed working on his mini-farm in the backyard, with its many varieties of stone fruits and grapes. He took up wine-making, a hobby that he and his family greatly enjoyed. In September 2016, John and his son Eric were participants in the Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his four siblings, Edna, Phil, Martin and Edith.
John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Loretta, and their sons Eric, of Madera, Mark (and Jennifer) Gustafson, of Chico, Loren (and Kristen) Gustafson, of Soquel, and by daughter Lisa, of Tucson, grandchildren Mario, Karina and Caitlin, and two great-grandchildren, Sapphire and Mateo.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Harvest Community Church of Madera at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the John and Loretta Gustafson Ag Scholarship Fund.
