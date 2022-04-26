John Clay Pelleriti passed away Jan. 27, 2022, due to heart failure, in Olympia, Wash., his home of 18 years. John was born April 16, 1942, to Frank and Charlotte Pelleriti in San Francisco, Calif. He lived in El Granada, Calif., for 36 years.
He graduated from Riordan High School (1960). John served in the U.S. Navy (1960-1964). He worked at Children’s Hospital in S.F. (1966-1986); Good Samaritan (1986-1991); and owned an auto repair shop (1992-2001).
John had a great sense of humor. When asked for his birthdate, he would answer, “April 16.” He would pause and someone would ask, “What year?” His reply, “Every year.”
He touched the lives of so many people by volunteering in Boy Scouts of America, baseball, soccer, Pop Warner, Sea Scouts, HMB police and the Elks. He was a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed watching old Western movies, spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Pelleriti; son Jason and daughter-in-law Sharon Pelleriti; daughter Cara and son-in-law Mike Kness; four grandchildren, Vance, Sierra and Gianna Pelleriti and Khristal Barwick; two great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Drew; brother Phil Pelleriti; and sister Pat Miller. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Pelleriti; sister Fran Borba; and brother Rick Pelleriti.
John will forever be remembered for his quick and witty humor, as a wonderful human being and great role model.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on May 23 at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church, in Half Moon Bay.
