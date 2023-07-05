It was a sudden loss for the family, friends and neighbors of John Chwalek when he died recently at home in California, at the age of 71. John was born in Ludlow, Mass., and graduated from Cathedral High School in Springfield Mass., but made his home for the last 40 years with his wife in the small town of La Honda, in the Santa Cruz Mountains, which he loved. In recent years, he had multiple surgeries and health issues, yet he continued to pursue his love of golf at the Stanford Driving Range instead of the golf course. He’d been known to comment that physical therapy was his new health club.
John gravitated to following his own rules, and to beautiful rural settings. In high school, he was the guy hanging out with the girls and driving a Chevy convertible. He then graduated to a Triumph Bonneville 650 motorcycle, traveling all around New England with friends and with his girlfriend-later-wife Maryann on the back. He later drove a Datsun 280Z, once driving it cross-country in three days with his 14-year-old sister-in-law in the hatchback. He lived on Lake Wickaboag in West Brookfield Mass., near the back gate of Forest Park in Springfield, in San Francisco, in a cabin in the redwoods, in Silver Spring Md., near Rock Creek Park, and in the sunny hills of La Honda. All along the way, he made friends and worked his way up the ladder in the world of manufacturing, having a successful career in production management and planning.
John was active most of his life, playing soccer and ice hockey in earlier years, later running in many races including three marathons, playing adult league baseball (the “Killer Bees”), and from a young age, fishing and golfing with his brother, nephews or friends. He loved to camp, taking trips like climbing Mount Katahdin in Maine, crossing the country in his converted van headed for National Parks, fishing at Lake Amador and other lakes in Massachusetts and California, and fly fishing with his brother in Yellowstone and other spots in the west. He was a lover of dogs, especially golden retrievers, the proud “father” of four goldens over the years, and secretly on the hunt for the next one. (He’d been known to say recently “Maryann doesn’t have a clue.” )
John had a wry sense of humor, and his nieces and nephews could always count on him to share a laugh. He was a down-home guy, who had a way of telling it / doing it his way, or how he saw it (a true Taurus), which sometimes might get him in trouble. But life with John was full of fun and funny “quips” which brought a smile to a neighbor, friend or his wife. It was never boring living with John.
John is survived and loved by his wife Maryann (Pasini) of nearly 48 years, his sisters Dorothy (Chwalek) Boucher and Adele Chwalek, his brother Edward Chwalek and wife Marcia, eight nieces and nephews and their spouses and children, multiple great-nieces and nephews and their families, seven sisters- and brothers-in-law, their families, and other family members like aunts and uncles on his wife’s side that also loved him, and friends from over the years. His family and friends in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and California will miss him greatly.
If the spirit moves you, John would probably like it if you adopt a rescue dog, contribute to a local animal humane/rescue society, or donate to the American Red Cross.
