John Ascencion Mendiola, the unofficial “Mayor of Filbert Street,” passed away on April 16, 2023, at his home of 55 years. John was born in Barretosa, Mexico, on Dec. 8, 1925, to Policarpo Mendiola and Francisca Castillo. He immigrated to the United States as a young man, later becoming a U.S. citizen. John worked his way from Texas, across the Midwest to Detroit, Michigan. There he met his wife, Rosemary Molony, and their four children were born. In 1963, the family moved to California, first to Redwood City and then to Half Moon Bay in 1968.
John was a dedicated volunteer and supporter of many organizations, including Pigeon Point Lighthouse, Filoli, San Mateo County History Museum, Elkus Ranch, and the Coastside Bilingual Society. He was also an honorary grandpa to many children at Los Niños Nursery School. John loved tending to his garden and his grandchildren, cooking hearty meals for family, and preparing tamales every Christmas for friends and neighbors. He was an enthusiastic attendee at many crab cioppino dinners at the I.D.E.S. Society.
John is survived by his children, Kathy Mendiola, Karl Mendiola, Linda Mendiola (Randy Ralston), and Bruce Mendiola (Tammi), and his grandchildren, Guy Lambert, Erin and William Ralston, and Austin Mendiola. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. He was laid to rest with his wife at a private service at Skylawn Memorial Park.
The best way you can honor John is to plant flowers, wave hello to a neighbor, and be kind to everyone.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.