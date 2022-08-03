Mr. John Arthur Tiley was born in England, January 7, 1936. When he turned 18 he joined the Royal Air Force and was assigned to be in secure electronics for three years. When he was discharged from the service, he started to photograph airplanes at air shows on the ground only. He joined Air Force / Britannica, which was an international historical society on aircraft, and continued with this historical group for 10 years. He then joined the army for the British in the Ministry of Defense (aviation) United Kingdom and was assigned to a post in Washington, D.C., in the 1960s.
He was married at this time and he and his wife moved to Long Beach, Calif. He then moved to San Jose where he began writing for a British magazine called Control Column (British Aviation Preservation). At this time, he was corresponding with someone who was restoring a P-40 airplane in Livermore, Calif., and started doing aerial photography. John continued to write for Control Column and, in his spare time, did what he loved most, continuing to do aerial photography in a T-6 aircraft. He kept this same schedule for many years of writing and flying. He still had the love of the look of military aircraft, so he started purchasing model aircraft of WW I and II.
After his retirement, he still reminisced about his life of writing and taking pictures of all types of aircraft on the land and in the air.
