John Anthony Emo Jr., better known as Jack, succumbed after a long battle with cancer on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at a family home in Moss Beach, Calif.
Born April 24, 1943, in Kentucky, Jack grew up in Visalia, spending summers in the back high country of the Sierras with his Uncle Bob, a Park forest ranger, and later working for the California Division of Forestry on a fire crew in the foothills.
Jack attended College of the Sequoias briefly and joined the Marine Corps, serving a term in Vietnam. He worked in Seattle for the city electric company and had a career as a lineman and troubleshooter for PG&E. He later made his home in Meadview and Topock, Arizona, roaming the deserts of the Southwest.
Jack lived many years on his own sailboat. He sailed extensively along the Barbary Coast, into Mexico and to Hawaii. He was a world traveler, planting his feet on the back roads of many continents and countries. He was an extreme lover of wilderness and solitude, which is where and how he spent most of his life. He was highly intelligent, well-read and a masterful raconteur whose wit and charm were only exceeded by his cunning and irascible nature.
He is survived by a wife, Catherine Emo; daughter Gretchen; three grandsons, Shane, Cash and Cody Krawetz; stepson Jason; son-in-law Marty; sister Evagrace; brother Ken; his nephews and niece, Mike, Eric and Kia.
A memorial is being planned.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.