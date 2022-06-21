John Albert Barei, 73, of Stevensville, Mont., died peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 2, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. John was born April 26, 1949, in Santa Clara, Calif., to Evelyn Matilda Barei and Albert Lewis Barei.
John spent his childhood in Millbrae. At a young age he moved to Booneville and from there moved to Half Moon Bay where he spent many years and made lifelong friendships. John worked for Pacific Ready Mix Dry Yard in Redwood City until he retired.
John loved dogs, spending time at the race track and with his friends. After living in Half Moon Bay, he moved back to Millbrae to care for his elderly parents. After his parents passed, John moved to Stevensville, Mont., in 2008. John was an avid gardener and enjoyed making his property inviting to all, with spectacular flower displays surrounding an impressive pond where he raised trophy rainbow trout.
John never married and had no children. He is survived by numerous friends, from the Bitterroot Valley to California, and his two dogs, Little Bit and Boots.
John was cremated at Whitesitt Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date this summer. Memorials may be made in John's honor with The Bitterroot Humane Society.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.
