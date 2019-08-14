  1. Home
  2. Obituaries
obit - Joe “Gone Fishing” Leland F. Quinlan
Joe “Gone Fishing” Leland F. Quinlan

Joe

“Gone Fishing”

Leland F. Quinlan

Feb. 20, 1938 - June 2, 2019

Celebration of life potluck

3150 Miramontes Point Road, Half Moon Bay

Noon, Saturday, Aug. 31

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries