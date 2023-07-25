Joanne Allin Collier (94) passed away peacefully on June 26, 2023, at her son's home in Trigg County, Kent.
Born Aug. 16, 1928 in Coffeyville, Kan., Joanne was the youngest of William and Lucille Allin’s eight children.
Joanne married Rob Collier, a surveyor and mapper for the US Geological Survey, in 1948. For two decades Joanne and Rob traversed the United States with their four children in tow. In Joanne’s own words, “You name it, I’ve lived it.” Rob’s assignments took the family from the Canadian border to the middle of Florida and everywhere in between. In motel rooms, Quonset huts and apartments, Joanne always made a home.
Among other pursuits, Joanne was an exceptional seamstress and life-long crafter. Joanne also found joy in playing all types of games, with a special fondness for Bingo. Time with her family was always a highlight.
After Rob’s 1967 promotion to USGS headquarters, the couple spent a decade in the San Francisco Bay Area. Following Rob’s 1977 retirement, the couple moved to California’s Central Valley (Oakdale, Modesto, Pleasanton), where Joanne was an active member of her community. Upon Rob’s death in 1997, Joanne moved to El Granada to live with daughter Grace. While there, Joanne became a devoted volunteer at the Community United Methodist Church of Half Moon Bay. In 2018, Joanne and Grace moved to Washington to live closer to daughter Cathy and son-in-law Randy. In 2022, Joanne joined son Charles and daughter-in-law Colleen in Cadiz, Kent.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years Rob Collier; her youngest daughter, Mary deGirolamo; and her seven siblings.
Joanne is survived by her children: Charles Collier (Colleen), Cathy Collier (Randy Poor) and Grace Collier; her four grandchildren and their families: Ben Collier (Tiffany), Brian Collier (Branwen), Kaci Poor (Taylor Andrews), Ryan Poor (Meryl); her six great-grandchildren, Sage Collier, Carrol Collier, Zori Mendel, Maci Poor, Charlotte Poor and Claire Poor; as well as her son-in-law Harry deGirolamo and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
At Joanne’s request, her ashes will join Rob’s in the beautiful waters of Humpy Cove, Resurrection Bay, Alaska. The family respectfully suggests memorial donations in support of your local Hospice or to the Pennyroyal Hospice of Hopkinsville, KY.
