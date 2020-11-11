  1. Home
Jo-Ann Ordano passed away unexpectedly Oct. 29, 2020, having just turned 84.

She was born in Seattle, Wash., and moved to New York City after attending Mills College in the Bay Area. In New York she began her career in public relations and broadcasting. Her proud moments were with Chase Bank, where she produced museum-quality exhibits and started their corporate television network. She made her way back to the Bay Area, working in the San Francisco mayor’s office as a public information officer. She became a freelance public relations consultant, writer and photographer. Her photography appeared in education, travel and natural history publications for many years. She also taught photography through her own company.

Retirement in Half Moon Bay brought her much joy with friends who played bridge, quilted, beaded and painted. She was an active member of the Coastside Women’s Club. Jo-Ann taught her friends how to persevere and to face your obstacles. She was a gem.

There will be no services at this time.

