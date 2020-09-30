Jessica Lynn Mangrubang-Fujita was born and raised in Half Moon Bay where she attended Half Moon Bay High School. She graduated in 1998 among her friends and peers.
She was well-liked and loved by many who had the honor of knowing her. Her kind spirit and loving attitude toward anyone she met was uncanny. Jessica could make a friend out of a stranger and never turned down an offer to make a true friend.
Jessica worked with Down’s syndrome patients as a caregiver where she excelled at showing her compassion for others. She was a lover of all creatures big and small and believed in the magic of love and life that she was able to share with those around her. Jessica married her husband Christopher Fujita and moved to Fresno, Calif., where she lived for 16 years.
She is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Dorothy Jean Mason, grandmothers Evelyn Mason and Henrietta Mason, grandfathers Fred Mangrubang Sr. and Ed Mason Sr., by uncles Richard Mason and Edward Mason Jr. and great-grandmother and great-grandfather Lena and Aladino Matteucci. She is survived by her father Fred Mangrubang Jr., sisters Rachael Mangrubang and Tanisha Yearwood, her aunt Patricia Eklund, cousin Rita Coggshall of Sunnyvale, the Myers family of Half Moon Bay, the Rathjens family of Fresno, the Castillo family of Santa Cruz, and Fujita family of Fresno.
Jessica truly touched those she met and surely left her mark on those in her life.
Heaven received a new angel.
