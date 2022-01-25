Jesse Delbert “Del” Wilbanks, a 54-year El Granada resident, passed away on Dec. 25, 2021. He was 90.
Del was born on May 23, 1931, in Traskwood, Ark., to Jesse Paul Wilbanks and Ruby Lee Barber. His family came to California when he was an infant, seeking jobs during the Great Depression. Initially, they found work as migrant farm laborers, harvesting crops in the San Joaquin Valley. Eventually, the family settled in the area around Glendale and San Bernardino in Southern California.
As a young man, Del was active in sports, church and the Boy Scouts, where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He loved music and developed his singing voice in various choirs over the years. Del’s parents divorced when he was young. His mom later remarried and when he was 17, his sister, Judy, was born. His father also remarried and had seven daughters. Later in life, Del traveled back to Arkansas to meet his sisters, and it was one of the most meaningful events of his life.
Initially, Del planned on a career in the ministry and he graduated from the Baptist Institute of Los Angeles in 1953 with a B.A. in Biblical literature. Continuing along that path, he was close to completion of a master's from the Berkeley Baptist School of Divinity when he felt called to go in another direction. He turned to the field of education, completing a B.A. in history at UC Berkeley followed by an M.A. in history from Sacramento State. His educational accomplishments were especially significant since he was the first person in his family to attend college. In an era in which there was no financial aid, he worked tirelessly to achieve his goals.
In July of 1960, Del married Donna Brown. She was, in his words, the love of his life, and they were true companions who could often be seen around the community together. They were married for 61 years, until Donna’s death in August 2021.
Del and Donna moved to the Coastside in 1967, and Del taught at Cunha Intermediate and Kings Mountain Elementary before settling into teaching fifth grade at Farallone View Elementary. While he truly enjoyed teaching, outside of the classroom he had additional interests. He obtained his real estate license and briefly worked for Century 21 Real Estate. In retirement, he helped to maintain the grounds at Elkus Ranch, worked as a security guard at Pillar Point Air Force Station and served for a time as a bookkeeper for Coastside Children’s Programs. The endeavor he enjoyed the most was Coast West Sports, the store that he and Donna ran for about a dozen years on Main Street in Half Moon Bay.
Del and Donna had two children, Mark and Monica (Buzbee), who were raised on the coast and attended local schools. Del was a loving and affectionate dad who showed up to any event that the kids were involved in and was quick to volunteer or lend a helping hand. He was equally enthusiastic in his involvement with his grandchildren.
Del was athletic and played tennis for years on the coast. He loved the beauty of the Coastside, especially the Coastside Trail, which he rode frequently on his bike until he was about 85. He was an outgoing and social person who loved to chat with friends at the post office or his favorite doughnut shop. You could count on him to have an upbeat attitude and positive spirit.
Del was active in the community and, perhaps because of his own humble beginnings, he had a huge heart for people who were struggling in life, especially the homeless community. He loved hearing people’s life stories and he would often invite homeless folks he met to join him for a meal.
Del, along with Donna, was an active member of Community United Methodist Church and this community of friends was deeply important to him. While participating in the choir at CUMC, Del founded the Coastside Community Carol Sing, an event that still continues to this day. He had a vision that all churches might come together to celebrate the Christmas season as one united “voice.”
Del was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna; his sisters, Judy Greene, Maryetta Withers, Elizabeth Hudman and Opal Mae Wilbanks; and his nephew, Tracey Stafford. Surviving him are his son, Mark Wilbanks; daughter Monica Buzbee; grandchildren Elizabeth Pera, Blue Buzbee and Will Buzbee; his sisters, Anita Jeter, Pauline McElroy, Wanda Crook and Jerri Sharp; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Community United Methodist Church in Half Moon Bay.
In Del’s memory, donations may be made to Abundant Grace Coastside Worker.
