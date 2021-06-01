Jerry Lynn Watkins passed away peacefully in his La Honda home on Monday, May 17, 2021.
In 1955, Jerry migrated with his family from Arkansas to California, where he raised two daughters and two sons. He worked for many years as a Superintendent and carried a strong work ethic and straight talk to construction sites throughout the Bay Area.
Jerry searched for opportunities to be clever from his first sip of coffee in the morning to the last of his Coors in the evening and never missed the opportunity to look straight into your eyes while flashing an ornery smile to pull a quick one on you. Jerry’s daily disposition would decide which version of a story he would tell, and I’m sure everyone he knew heard a different description of how he lost part of his fingers.
Outfitted in blue jeans and a button-up shirt — always with snaps — and equipped with a Swiss wristwatch and a pocket knife, Jerry enjoyed taking his horses out, hunting, and fishing trips to Mexico.
Jerry is loved and remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, extended family, friends, colleagues, pets, and community.
Jerry would always tell us, “It’s a long way from your heart, you’ll be all right,” anytime something hurt. Except that this time, it’s not.
Jerry was stoic, strong and stubborn, and with his direct gaze, a smile, and a handshake, Jerry announced his presence. A presence that will be deeply missed, but not forgotten.
