On Saturday, August 21, 2021, heaven was sent an angel, Jennifer Lazarus Jennings. Jenny was born on April 15, 1977, and raised in Half Moon Bay, graduating Half Moon Bay High School in 1995.
Jenny loved the beach and the Coastside community she grew up in. She passed on to her eternal life with her loving family by her side after fiercely battling breast cancer for three years, always showing strength, faith and hope. Jenny joined her parents, Greg and Karen, in heaven.
She will forever be in the hearts of her husband, Michael; adoring children Travis, Hailey, Gracie and Madison; loving sister Katie Mendes and brother-in-law Eddie; nieces Emma, Sydney and Addison; step-dad, Dave Donovan; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jenny was a fun-loving, warm mama bear who loved her kids with all of her heart; they were truly her world. She always greeted everyone with her warm smile and infectious laugh, and made people feel loved. On most days, Jenny could be found hanging out with her kids and family. She loved to laugh, cook and clean. Jenny always kept an immaculate home! She was FUN and always up for trying something new. She loved dancing with her kids and nieces to music videos, reminding us all to live in the moment and to have fun. She also looked forward to her family vacation in Lake Tahoe every year, a tradition that started for her as a young child. Jenny will be missed dearly by her family and friends. She will be in our hearts and her love will live on until we see her again.
