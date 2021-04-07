Jennifer Iacopi, 52, passed peacefully March 13, 2021, surrounded by her family. Jenni will always be remembered as the vibrant, beautiful lady with a good soul and a kind heart, which showed through her genuine smile and demeanor. Friends will remember all the laughs and her crazy, witty and spiritual personality. To her family, she was a loving wife, mother, sister and daughter.
Jennifer, the youngest of three children, was born on June 6, 1968, in Evanston, Illinois, to Donald and Joan Dick. As an infant her family moved to Phoenix, Arizona, which is where Jen spent most of her childhood. Then, as she started high school, the family moved; this time to Albuquerque, N.M.
After graduating high school, Jennifer and her parents moved to Foster City, Calif. She found her calling in the fashion industry, first working for Lancome and later becoming counter manager for Chanel. Jennifer will always be known for her beauty and style and of course her makeup tutorials.
Jennifer and Peter were married Sept. 24, 1994, in Lahaina, Hawaii. They have spent their life residing in Half Moon Bay where they raised their children, Emily and Dante.
Jennifer loved to travel to any warm place with a beach, especially her beloved Hawaii.
Jenni loved to get together and laugh with her friends and have an occasional dance party! She would look forward to her special karaoke nights with the love of her life, Peter. Her family meant the world to her (including Anabelle, her fur baby) and she lit up when speaking about all of them. She was a very proud Mom and looked forward to Emily pursuing her dreams and what life has in store for “her boy” Dante.
Jennifer is preceded in death by her father, Don Dick. She is survived by her husband, Peter Iacopi; daughter, Emily Iacopi; son, Dante Iacopi; mother, Joan Dick; sister, Kathi (Dick) Kearney; brother, Chris Richards.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private family memorial service is planned, but plans will follow for a gathering later in the summer for all to pay their respects.
Angels Guard You, God Bless You!
