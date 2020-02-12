Jean Louise Lundgren Kelly Swartz

Jean was born to Bernice Allen Lundgren and Roy Lundgren in San Francisco and came home to a house in a sunny Miramar valley to join her older brother, Carl Lundgren.
By the time Jean started kindergarten in 1964, her parents had divorced. Bernice remarried paving and grading contractor Wilburn Leroy Hunt whom she met through mutual friends Isaac and Odessa Carroll. The new family moved to a house on Madrid Street in El Granada. Roy moved to Florida and remarried Aunji and they had Jean’s sister, Judy Lundgren.
Jean grew up to be tall and beautiful. As a child she was bright and friendly with an outrageous sense of humor and the most interesting gossip, even then. Gags bought from the back of comic books were put to use, such as” finding” plastic vomit on the sofa and shouting “Oh no, the cat threw up” and tossing it at her playmates. At Half Moon Bay High School, Jean was a freshman cheerleader in the class of 1977. She excelled at art and math.
Jean had an unstoppable work ethic. Her parents owned Coastside Yellow Cab in the 1960s and ’70s and Jean helped run dispatch. At 15 she worked graveyard shift at the El Granada Short Stop convenience store making sandwiches and delivering them to the other franchises. She went on to work at Bubba’s Jazz Club in Florida, the Shorebird, the Miramar, and the Ritz-Carlton where Jean was a banquet captain for 16 years, a job she managed with joy and endless stamina. She loved the luxury and cast of characters, the food and the flowers.
True to her Coastside roots, Jean loved muscle cars and owned several. A bright yellow 1958 Chevy pick-up was her first ride. At age 21, she went on a two-week road trip across the United States in her 1961 black and red Ford Sunliner convertible, nicknamed “the Batmobile,” and lived for a while in Florida. For her 50th birthday, she gifted herself a racy red Corvette.
After a few years in Fort Lauderdale, Jean was back in El Granada and in 1984 married the boy next door, Joe Kelly. The couple welcomed a daughter, Jean-Marie, and moved into a house on Malaga Street in El Granada, where they welcomed another baby girl, Jody-Ann. The house was full of kids, good food, flowers, projects and all sorts of pets. Later, in the ’90s, Jean and Joe divorced and Jean stayed on Malaga Street with the girls.
Jean was back at work full time and managing the Shorebird when she first saw Jason Swartz and pointed him out to all her friends. Jean and Jason became a couple and brought Jason’s son, Doug, along with the girls to beach trips and barbecues. They were together just shy of 28 years. In 2008, after 16 years together, the couple married at a large and lavish ceremony at the Crystal Springs Water Temple.
In addition to husband Jason, Jean leaves Jean-Marie Moore, Jody Ann Holt and husband Robert, stepson Doug Truesdale, grandchildren Seraphina, Arabella and John Moore as well as siblings Carl Lundgren and Judy Lundgren and a lifetime of fond friends.
A private family ceremony will take place in late February.
