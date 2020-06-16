Jay Shelofsky, 75, of El Granada, Calif., passed away at home on April 27, 2020, surrounded by his family due to complications of pneumonia and Stage 4 cancer.
Jay was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 9, 1945. Jay was a beloved father and grandfather and is survived by his daughter, Lisa Parks of El Granada, grandchildren Marina and Michael Parks, son David Shelofsky, of Portland, Ore., and his wife, Sharice, and grandchildren Steven, Andrew and Sabrina. Jay was devoted to his family, friends, and many animals in his lifetime. His latest being Delilah whom he took to the dog park every day. Jay was predeceased by his parents, Helen and Sol Shelofsky and his brother Steven Shelofsky.
Jay was a retired veterinarian who obtained degrees from Cornell University (bachelor’s), Guelph (master’s in animal nutrition) Penn State (Ph.D in horse nutrition), and the University of Pennsylvania (DVM). He ran his own practice in South San Francisco for many years.
He was an avid sports fan and never missed a game, whether it be baseball, football or his favorite, basketball. He loved watching all sporting events in person whenever possible. Jay enjoyed traveling and visited many countries, but Hawaii was a favorite destination.
Jay was well known for his compassionate care of animals and the individuals and families who brought their pets to him. He was very personable and charitable, always donating to many charities. He was best known for his bear hugs, great sense of humor and his incredible generosity. He modeled kindness, forgiveness and gratitude, and he possessed a unique spirit that touched so many people.
Donations have been made to Companions in Waiting and Coastside Hope in his name.
