With great sorrow the Warshauer family announces the passing of our sweet, kind and beloved husband, father, and respected Coastside jeweler, Jay Martin Warshauer. Jay passed away on April 20 from complications during surgery to remove cancerous tumors in his kidney and bladder.
Jay and Patti married in 1979 and immediately made Half Moon Bay their home, where they proudly raised four wonderful sons and immersed themselves in the community. In 1987 they opened Main Street Goldworks upholding their motto “We Enjoy Making You Happy” and sharing special occasions and sentimental moments with their customers and friends for 26 years before passing the legacy to their son.
Jay enjoyed being a member of the HMB Lions Club and you’d find him flipping pancakes on the 4th of July, manning a booth at Dream Machines, and everything in between. He served our country as an Army aircraft turbo engine mechanic in Vietnam and then spent a year competing on the U.S. table tennis team in Germany. His vitality and stamina are also evident in his black belt in karate and hang gliding.
Jay and Patti retired to Pine Mountain Lake, Groveland, in 2014, where Jay fell in love with golf. A pontoon boat added to wonderful times floating and fishing on the lake with friends. Pickleball was also one of his favorite pastimes. In 2020 they bought a house in a Del Webb complex in Manteca to be closer to the family while still maintaining an active lifestyle.
Jay leaves behind four adoring sons, Josh, Jesse, Kevin and Jeff, a beautiful daughter-in-law, Hillary, and his grateful and devoted wife, Patti, as well as sisters Anne and Helene and many cherished friends. The family will gather to spread his ashes in places he loved and asks others to celebrate in his honor by spreading love and kindness.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.