Jay Feero, beloved husband and friend, passed away April 6, 2023. Jay is survived by his loving wife, Nina Feero. There were no children, but Jay was blessed with a godson, U.S. Army Master Sergeant Alex Wise, whom he considered a son. He also enjoyed the love of a large extended family and many friends.
Jay had an inquiring mind, numerous hobbies and thoroughly enjoyed music and art, amassing an extensive collection of jazz. He played several instruments and once enjoyed membership in the SF Musicians’ Union. He and Nina traveled extensively but held a special love for Ireland and visited many times. He was a real “car guy” — building, restoring, driving, and showing; he just enjoyed all things related to cars. His career, of course, was in the automotive field. He worked for Goodies Speed Shop and British Auto Parts in the old days, then moved on to the automotive factories as a field engineer (SAAB, BMW, Range Rover).
Jay was in this world for 85 years and never lost his zest for life, leaving a stack of projects in various planning stages. Nina is especially thankful for the
outpouring of love and support of family, our many friends, and our church family.
Jay did not wish to have a traditional service, however a Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on June 10, at Community United Methodist Church in Half Moon Bay. If you have a special car, please drive it when you join us.
