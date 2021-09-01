Born in Lake Tahoe, Calif., Jackie had the spirit of a wanderer. Having moved many times, that love for travel continued into her adult life, often leaving us to ask, “Where is Mom?” She never lost her love of travel or adventure.
Jackie finally settled down at the place she called home, the Coastside. There she became part of the community, volunteering for several organizations. It was her love to volunteer at the Pumpkin Festival or the Fourth of July Parade. Her favorite organization was the Coastside Adult Day Health Center where she would organize fundraiser bus trips and call Bingo.
Jackie is survived by her children, Mike McGlynn, Tina Hutchins and Shawna Ramos, along with her grandchildren, Ashley Hutchins and Sara Ramos. Jackie also included in her family Steve and Deja Ramos, Bettijune Fanning and Wendy Sawyer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2021, at the Coastside Adult Day Health Center. The family asks that you dress to remember the things Jackie loved: sports, Disneyland, Hawaiian shirts.
Anyone wishing to honor her memory with a donation may do so to the Coastside Adult Day Health Center. Please contact Janie Bono James, Executive Director, at (650)726-5067. coastsideadultdayhealth.org.
