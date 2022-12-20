Janice Cruz Bowers, 43, passed away on Dec. 3 at Queens Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. She is survived by her father, Joe Guistino; stepmother Gina Guistino; mother Jacqueline Anne Bowers; sister Jennifer Butler Terrazas; dear niece Beatryce Butler Terrazas; brother Chris King; many cousins in California and Ohio; and her many devoted customers at the California Pizza Kitchen in Kailua, Hawaii, where she bartended for many years.
She was a starry-eyed beauty who always had a kind word or a clever comeback, an infectious laugh, and could always light up a room. Her generosity, uplifting spirit, and bubbly personality were known far and wide, from the little town of Kailua, Hawaii, to the California Coastside towns of Half Moon Bay and El Granada, to the sunny beaches of Santa Barbara and Montecito, Calif. She will forever roam through the memories and dreams of all who knew her.
