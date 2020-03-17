Pescadero has lost one of its mainstays. On March 14, 2020, Janet Murphy passed away at Mission Hospice in Redwood City.
Janet was born on Sept. 7, 1934, in Macy, Indiana, and spent her early years on her parents’ 80-acre farm. Her father worked the fields with a two-horse team. Janet, her older brother, and little brother John grew up raising chickens, milking cows, working in the vegetable garden, and playing in the woods.
Sadly, by the time she was 10 years old, Janet had lost both her parents. She and her brothers were separated and Janet went to live with an aunt and uncle. Janet graduated high school at age 16 and a week later she left home and was on her own from that day forward. Janet worked her way through Indiana University and won a fellowship to study abroad in Latin America. In 1953, at the age of 18, Janet left for Lima, Peru. Janet traveled by herself all over South America. As she said, she had very little money but total confidence! She made lots of friends and spent many evenings full of music, dancing and talking to people from all over the world.
After graduation from IU, Janet took a job in Bangkok working with what later became USAID. She typed “top secret” papers, organized diplomatic functions, and fell in love with a dashing Englishman who became her starter husband. They moved to the Bay Area where Janet worked for attorney Pete McCloskey, eventually helping on his successful 1967 congressional campaign. Shortly after that, Janet moved to San Francisco and met her future husband George Murphy, a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle. While Janet worked at the University of California, San Francisco, Chancellor’s Office, she and George enjoyed being a part of the San Francisco scene, hobnobbing with a lively crowd of local politicians, newspaper people, writers and artists.
Janet spent much of her career at UCSF, with time away to work in McCloskey’s congressional office in Washington, D.C., and to help run his New Hampshire presidential primary challenge to Richard Nixon in 1972.
George died suddenly in 1980 and Janet eventually returned to UCSF, handling the investments and endowment for the UCSF Foundation.
In 1989, Janet bought her home near downtown Pescadero. The house sat on an acre of vacant farmland on which Janet created one of the most beautiful gardens on the South Coast. The garden now covers about two-thirds of the property, boasting an eclectic and gorgeous assortment of mature trees, shrubs and roses.
After retiring in 1992, Janet put her energy into volunteering in Pescadero. She taught English to Spanish speakers, volunteered at the La Sala program for local farmworkers and helped with the Pescadero Thrift Shop. Janet became one of the pillars of the Pescadero Community Church, seeing to much of its weekly operations.
Janet contributed mightily to the Pescadero community but she did so quietly. If a job needed to be done, Janet would step in and take care of it without fanfare. She had a wicked sense of humor and loved to laugh. Janet lived simply, but elegantly and became a role model and mentor for many in the community.
Janet leaves behind her brother John Duey and his wife, Rose, her nieces and nephews, and her many, many friends. Donations in Janet’s memory may be made to Puente to fund the La Sala program, P.O. Box 554, Pescadero, CA 94060 or at mypuente.org.
