Janet passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 1, 2021. She was born July 14, 1950, in New Jersey. She lived briefly in Hawaii and Alaska before making her home of more than 40 years in Half Moon Bay, Calif.
In her youth she played the cordovox in a band and loved music. She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Robbins, her father, Howard Robbins, and her brother, Howard Robbins Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Neal McClurg, children Blaise Gomes (Cynthia) and Janine Murphy (Josh), stepson William McClurg and grandson Dominic Murphy. She will be greatly missed by all those close to her.
