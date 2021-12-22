On Dec. 9, 2021, James Sebastian Modlen Simons, 23, of Half Moon Bay, Calif., tragically left this world after a long struggle with the disease of substance-use disorder.
James was born in Pleasanton, Calif., and spent his first couple of years in San Mateo. The family moved to Half Moon Bay in 2001 and James’ early days were spent at Happy Hands and Holy Family preschools. He loved playing soccer with his brother, building things, anything to do with cars, and the family cat, Beau. James’ family is originally from England and he traveled many times to the U.K. to spend time with his loving grandparents, cousins, family and friends. He enjoyed these trips and the visits from family to the U.S.
James had many interests and talents. He loved music, making wire-wrapped crystal jewelry, pen-and-ink art, skateboarding, photography, rapping and DJing with his brother, cooking, hiking, sailing, and growing succulents. There was a lot in the world that he loved.
James was a sweet, kind and sensitive young man with a very silly sense of humor that we loved. He liked teasing his parents with his good English accent, impersonating characters from TV shows, sharing funny videos with his brother and pranking his co-workers. He always found humor in life, even during hard times. The friendships James made in his life were especially important to him, and he treasured and valued them.
James made many attempts at recovery. In LA, in 2019, he attended a 12-month program where he enjoyed working as a busser in a natural food restaurant. In 2020, he thrived at an outdoor program in Utah, spending weeks in the wilderness and becoming the go-to person for lighting fires with a bow drill. He really enjoyed nature and the great outdoors.
Recently, James was involved with Abundant Grace in Half Moon Bay, completing their farming apprenticeship and finding meaningful work at the farm, and community within their program.
James was loved and adored by his family and will be for all eternity. His death leaves a tremendous hole in our hearts. We are grateful to those who understood, helped and loved James during his short time on this earth.
The outpouring of sympathy and love, from friends and family, has been a tremendous support as we move through this time of deep sorrow.
James is survived by his mother, Judith Modlen; his father, John Simons; his brother, Thomas Simons; paternal grandparents; and maternal and paternal aunts, uncles and cousins in the U.K., Australia and U.S.
There will be a service for James at Skylawn Funeral Home on Jan. 6, 2022 (details at skylawnmemorialpark.com). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the nonprofits we have chosen to list on the Skylawn website.
