James Mason, of Half Moon Bay, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020. Born in Seattle, Wash., on Oct. 18, 1948, Jim spent most of his childhood in San Leandro, Calif. He graduated from Marina High School, where he met his wife, Kris. After six months of junior college, he was drafted into the Army and spent 13 months in Vietnam. The stars, bars, and medals on his jacket were impressive. Still, exposure to Agent Orange would prove devastating in his later years.
Jim and Kris were married in Berkeley, Calif., during the People’s Park Riots of 1969. The National Guard stood by and threw rice for good luck as they left for the reception. Soon they bought their first home in El Granada, where they had their two children, Philip and Kimberly.
Jim worked for Pacific Bell for 16 years until a dispute regarding time off for his son’s birthday forced a change. The next 23 years were spent with the Stationary Engineers Local 39 and the International Union of Operating Engineers as a business agent. He helped many Coastside kids get their start in the trades, finding them apprenticeships in buildings throughout the Bay Area. He enjoyed his work as a business agent; however, his passion was firmly planted in the world of automobiles. He owned many makes and models over the years, most modified in one way or the other for speed or appearance, or both. Corvettes were his favorite. On any given day, you’d see him driving his Atomic Orange Corvette on the coast, usually headed to coffee with the guys.
Jim loved coaching soccer for both his kids almost as much as he enjoyed arguing with the referees. An avid ball player growing up, he never played soccer but knew how to motivate the kids. A real storyteller, Jim indulged, always sharing his experiences. High on the list were the trips he made to Australia with the Half Moon Bay Sports Club and its exchange program with Roselea Soccer Club in Sydney. As time moved on, his grandchildren became his rooting cause, watching nearly every game they played.
October has been a special month for our family. Jim and Kris participated in and volunteered at the Pumpkin Festival for more than 40 years. Jim ran the information booth across from the I.D.E.S. Hall and had no issues telling wayward visitors where to go! It was no mistake that the festival would fall on Jim’s birthday weekend – planned or not, there was no need for a separate party.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Edith, father Glen, and brother Mark. He is survived by his sister Glenna Brown (Gary), brother Paul (Linda), wife Kris, and children Philip (Angelina) and Kimberly Harrington (Kevin). Four grandchildren miss him dearly: Ryan, Liam, Chloe and Leah.
He requested there be no service. His ashes and those of his brother Mark, who passed just six days before him, will be scattered at a later date.
We would like to thank everyone in our Coastside community who supported us through these challenging times.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.