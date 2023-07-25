James (Jim) Wylie, beloved husband, dad, granddad, son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on July 20, 2023, at home in Half Moon Bay, Calif., surrounded by his family. He was 83.
Jim was born in Dundee, Scotland, to William and Susan Wylie. He was a carpenter/general contractor for over 50 years and always enjoyed keeping busy with projects and spending time with his family.
He married Dorothy in 1966 and they emigrated to the US in 1969. They raised three children — Debbie, Steve, and Katherine — and enjoyed many adventures as a family.
Jim loved to serve wherever he could, especially in his parish community. He was very active in Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in the Legion of Mary, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Knights of Columbus and Table of Plenty.
He is survived by his three children, their spouses and his six grandchildren. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, July 27th at 7 p.m., with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., at Our Lady of the Pillar in Half Moon Bay. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Pillar on Friday, July 28th at 12 p.m., with a reception after.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Table of Plenty or St. Vincent de Paul at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in Half Moon Bay.
