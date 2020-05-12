James H. Stewart passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020, at his home in Napa, Calif., where he had recently moved after having lived on the Coastside for the past 23 years.
He was born in Iowa, served in World War II working on the Manhattan project, taught school and farmed until moving to Southern California in 1964 where he was a physics and math teacher until he retired in 1986.
He and his wife, Faye, moved to Moss Beach in 1997 to live with their son and daughter-in-law, later moving to Half Moon Bay until 2019. James loved the coast, walking daily to the ocean, smiling and talking to all the wonderful neighbors and friends he met on his way. You could find him sitting on a bench at Poplar Beach before his walk home.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and just a kind, loving human being and a passionate environmentalist. We will all miss him dearly but he’ll forever be in our hearts.
