James H. Brigham, III

Jim was born on Feb. 22, 1942, to James H. Brigham II and Marguerite Spork Brigham, in Hollywood, Calif. His father was a projectionist for 20th Century Fox and his mother was a kindergarten teacher. Jim has two younger siblings, twins Dan Brigham, Hawi, Hawaii, and Patricia Martel, South San Francisco, Calif.
Jim married Catherine Mary Ascough in 1962, while attending Santa Clara University. Their daughter, Julie Christine, was born before Jim entered the U.S. Army in 1963. After completing his service, Jim attended the University of California, Berkeley, earning a master’s degree in social work. Their son, Timothy, was born in 1967.
For a time, the family lived in the Santa Cruz Mountains and Jim became involved in anti-war protests and with the struggles of the United Farm Workers.
Jim’s life and career were dedicated to service and social justice. Initially, Jim worked as a counselor with prisoners and gang members, which led to a position as a psychiatric social worker with Santa Clara County Mental Health Department in East San Jose. Jim was committed to learning and studied psychosynthesis, a psychological approach that recognizes the higher spiritual nature of humankind. He continued to deepen his own life and influence those around him with his practice of Sri Aurobindo’s Integral Yoga, a spiritual practice of the body, mind and higher self.
When Catherine became ill with Multiple Sclerosis, they moved from the mountains to the valley residing in Campbell, Calif. For many years, Jim cared for Cay and following her death he began a very different career direction. He held positions as a social worker spiritual support person for Kaiser Hospice, Hospice of the Valley and Pathways Hospice of the Bay Area.
Jim and Genevieve Safreed, an elementary school teacher and licensed marriage family therapist, met when their journeys on their individual spiritual paths came together. They married in 1989 and celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary this year. Their spiritual practice remained a central focus of their lives together.
In retirement, they moved full time to Butano Canyon in the redwoods of Pescadero where they became involved in Puente Resource Center. They took Spanish language lessons and volunteered with farmworkers, children and families, particularly in the area of immigration rights.
In 2007, Jim and Genevieve moved from Pescadero to Half Moon Bay where they enjoyed long walks along the ocean bluffs, the charm of downtown shops and eateries, and the friendship of attending the events at the Ocean View Lodge Odd Fellows. All who knew Jim benefitted from his unique capacity for compassion, caring and empathy.
Jim passed away on Dec. 4, 2019, following complications related to a torn aorta and a large stroke. He is survived by his wife, Genevieve, daughter Julie Cates (Dennis Cates), son Timothy Brigham (partner Kim Boda), sister Patricia, brother Dan, niece Maggie Martel (Ed DeHarde), three grandchildren Justin, Greggory, and Scarlet, and four great-grandchildren Reece, Graham, Blake and Chloe.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Pescadero Community Church with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Puente P.O. Box 554, Pescadero, CA 94060, mypuente.org or ALAS (Ayudando Latinos a Sonar “Helping Latinos Dream”) P.O. Box 961 El Granada, CA 94018, alashmb.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.