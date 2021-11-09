As he would have put it, Jim Hayes kicked the bucket on Oct. 28, 2021, at age 78. Once a jock, always a jock.
Jim was blessed with a wonderful family: wife Karen, sons Ryan and Colin, stepchildren Karl and Andy, brother Dennis and cousin Frank and their families. He had lost his wonderful parents some time ago.
Moving from rural Marin, he started school at St. Raphael School in San Rafael in fourth grade. After eighth grade, he committed to the life of a celibate priest. He studied in the seminary until age 23, two years out of college. But then came the decision that Ryan and Colin will treasure for the rest of their lives, Jim decided that the celibate life was not his calling.
Jim had two professions, therapist (MSW) and 18-wheel truck driver. Go figure.
A good athlete, in 1969, Jim rode a 10-speed bike, with the wind, from California to New York City in 30 days. The next year, he and Jack Kriel rode against the wind from Savannah to San Francisco in 42 days.
Nothing short of a miracle, he was able to ship out on a Norwegian freighter, traveled the world for five months and got paid for it. The fact that he fell off a rope ladder while climbing down to paint the hull is a story for another time.He was able to see five of six continents, but sadly missed Africa.
Jim will be remembered for his commitment to the common good and his sense of humor.
There will be no funeral service. Please, in his honor, give to a favorite charity or to his two favorites: Redwood City Catholic Worker House, P.O. Box
513, Redwood City, CA 94063 or the Institute for Peace and Justice, 7361 Stanford Ave., St Louis, MO 63130. Forget those Lieu flowers. He does not believe they even exist.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.