Born Feb. 1, 1938, in Peru, Nebraska, to Louise and June Hays, Jim passed away on Sept. 29, 2022. He was the third of 11 children. Jim lived on a farm until 1956, when he joined the U.S. Coast Guard and was stationed out of Alameda, California, on the lightship Relief until 1960. He stayed in the Bay Area and joined the Belmont Fire Department in 1960 and retired as a captain in 1992 after 32 years of service.
In 1993 he and his wife moved from Half Moon Bay, California, to Central Point, Oregon. Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Loyola, and his daughter, Meghan Hays. He is also survived by five sisters, two brothers, and many nieces and nephews.
He will be laid to rest at the VA Cemetery in Eagle Point, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Widows, Orphans and Disabled Firefighters Fund at www.wodff.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.