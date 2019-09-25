Jacqueline Parsons

Jacqueline’s incredible life transitioned to the next level on Aug. 21, 2019.
Born in Memphis in 1954, her family moved to Milwaukee when she was a young girl. In the mid-1970s, she made the courageous trip by herself to the Bay Area, where she ultimately came to call the Coastside her home.
Jacqueline created many ways to share her passions of self-improvement, physical fitness, and of course, dancing! Some of her local businesses over the years were Dance Into Shape, Fit 4 U, Kings Gym, Creative Transformations and Soul Moves. She was also at one time a successful professional dancer and bodybuilder. Jacqueline had an incredible knack for effortlessly bringing comfort and awareness to people, which allowed them to grow and let go of “blocks” in their lives. She experienced the world deeply and richly, while sharing her gift of dance along the way.
Jacqueline’s immediate family includes husband John, son John William, daughters Jamela and Johnelle, nephew LuCantai and many more.
The Parsons family is planning to have a Celebration of Life on the coast on Sunday, Nov. 17. If you are interested in joining us, please email john@parsonsadvisors.com for more details.
