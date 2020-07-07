After a long journey, Jacqueline “Jacquie” Alberta Lazarus passed away to enter her eternal life on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the age of 72.
The world became a better place when Jacquie was born on Aug. 18, 1947. Jacquie was a devoted, loving, generous woman to all who knew her. She also had a great sense of humor. Her greatest joy was being a mom. She leaves behind her son, Brad Seitz, daughter Annette Seitz Parker (Robert), and only granddaughter and namesake Ella Jacqueline. Jacquie’s kids adored her. She also leaves behind her two nieces, Jennifer Lazarus Jennings and Katie Lazarus Mendes, who is also her Goddaughter, and their children, Travis, Hailey, Gracie, Emma, Sydney, Madison and Addison.
Jacquie will join her heavenly family Antoinette Lazarus (mother), Albert Lazarus (father), Gregory Lazarus (brother), Karen Lazarus Donovan (sister-in-law) and Michael Seitz (father of Brad and Annette).
Jacquie was born and raised in San Francisco and also lived in Half Moon Bay. She loved the foggy coast and the ocean. When Jacquie entered a room, it was always filled will love and laughter. She also loved her friends like family. While raising her children, Jacquie helped her parents run the family business, Lazarus Sales. It was a family-owned shop in San Francisco, loved by many patrons.
Many people remember Jacquie as the owner and face of the Fog Lifter Restaurant in Montara. Jacquie was a fabulous Italian cook and loved to entertain her friends, family and clients.
Jacquie’s love will always remain with all the people she loved, and who loved her. God bless Jacquie’s beautiful soul. You will be missed Mama Jacquie ...”until we meet again ...”
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Research at Alz.org or mailed to 100 Pine St. San Francisco, Suite 2150, San Francisco, CA 94111.
