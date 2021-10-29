Jackie “Jack” Eugene Edwards was born to Forest and Bernice Edwards on Feb. 23, 1936, in Parsons, Kansas. His family moved to the Coastside in 1937, settling in San Gregorio, where they farmed and had a dairy.
He graduated from Half Moon Bay High School in 1953. Jack married his high school sweetheart, Betty Dillon, and together they had four children. Jack worked on the coast as an auto mechanic at Cuyler Chevrolet and Steve Ponce’s Garage. He then followed his love of the ocean and became a commercial fisherman. In 1964 he married Chris Pettibone and together they had three children. They spent many years together enjoying all of their children and playing music together with their band, The Jackson Special.
Eventually Jack moved to Sutter, Calif., where he opened Jack’s Tacks, an upholstery business. He later moved to Guerneville where he returned to his love of fishing at Bodega Bay with his son Lorne on the F.V. Angeline. His last move would be to Clearlake, Calif., with his partner, Barbara, where he was a handyman to many. There didn’t seem to be anything he couldn’t fix. He resided in Clearlake until he passed.
Jack toiled at many trades but his biggest enjoyment came from spending time with his family, fishing, and playing country music on his guitar. He also had quite the knack for telling a good joke or story.
Jack passed away suddenly on Aug. 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Dan Edwards, and daughter Jennifer Edwards. He is survived by his partner, Barbara Johnson, and siblings Bob Edwards, Shirley Maidt and Pooky Francis. He is also survived by his children, Betsy Williams (Benny), Jackie Sullivan, Jackie (Bubbers) Edwards, Kristina Haynes (Russell), Lorne Edwards (Sherri), Bill Edwards and Rebecca Edwards Bennett, as well as 26 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, at 6661 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove, CA 94951.
