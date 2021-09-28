Jack was born and spent the first 18 years of his life in Oak Creek, Colo., where he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends. He moved to Billings, Mont., in 1955, where he met and married Marilyn Griggs in 1956. They celebrated 65 years of marriage in May. They moved to Denver, in 1958, where sons Tim and James were born. He worked for Bealle Pipe and Tank Corp. building transport tankers, and he took pride pointing out on the highway the ones he had built.
In 1964 the family moved to Moss Beach, Calif., where son Mike joined the family in 1968. Jack worked at United Airlines maintenance base in San Francisco for 34 years where he met lifelong friends. Jack’s avocation was building steel commercial fishing vessels. He spent eight years building five boats, laboring on them after his normal work hours and on weekends. After his family, he was most proud of this accomplishment.
Jack built the family’s first California home, remodeled three other homes, and did all of the finish work on the Harbor Island, Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho home. Jack was a craftsman and an overall go-to, fix-it guy, both at work and at home. When there were repairs to do or building or vehicle problems, he was the one who was called on for advice or solutions.
He told a story from his childhood that exemplified his character: Jack wanted an anvil he found abandoned in a field, which was much too heavy for him to carry. So each day, on the way home from school, he would roll it as far as he could until he finally got it home. It was an enormous accomplishment for a young child, as they lived at the top of a steep hill. He had the lifelong determination to work hard for what he wanted and had the perseverance to accomplish what he set out to do.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Tim and Phyllis Sullivan, and a brother, Eugene Sullivan. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; sons Tim (Jane), James (Gay), and Mike (Tam); eight grandchildren, Tim (Jessica), Ryan (Christina), Jeff (partner Jenny), Bret (Hui), Laura (partner Jordan), Matt (Jack), Jo-an Gunderson (Matt), James Harper (Carolyne); and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Cindy Covillo (Wayne), sister Jean Shanley (Dick), and brother Bob Fryar. He is also survived by beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
