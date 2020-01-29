Thank you to the community of Half Moon Bay for the love and support with the passing of my father, Eddie Cozzolino. The countless flower arrangements, food, Masses and cards along with stories and kind words were incredible.
It is hard to reach out to everyone individually, but please know that if you were around or supported us in some way, we would like to thank you. My father loved this town and he would be happy to know that his kindness was loved by so many.
Sincerely,
Vince, Alice and the Cozzolino family
