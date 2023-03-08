Over several decades, if you attended a community fundraising dinner in Half Moon Bay and heard continuous hearty laughter coming from one table, there was a very good chance that Bert Silva was at that table. Bert’s good-natured humor was among his many attributes and he could laugh at himself as heartily as could others.
As of Dec. 19, 2022, that laughter would sadly be heard no more.
Humberto 'Bert' Silva arrived in Half Moon Bay in 1961 from the Azores (Faial Island) with $40 in his jeans. With hard work and a bit of luck, including marrying Caroline Mello, who also had a sense of humor and strong work ethic, the Silvas became proud parents of Nadine and Jason and were able to build a successful farming business that lasted through 2013, at which time they retired to Patterson, Calif., to be near Caroline’s relatives.
Bert never forgot where he came from and was generous with funding and leadership of the Portuguese I.D.E.S., St. Anthony’s, Our Lady of Fatima, TV Azores and Portuguese Culture Center organizations. He also was active with the San Mateo County Farm Bureau and was the founder of the annual golf fundraiser that continues to significantly support the Bureau’s operations. Bert also served on city committees and on the Fire Protection District board of directors. One of his proudest moments was when he was chosen as the Farmer of the Year, and one of his proudest achievements was when he single-handedly organized a naturalization program that created 109 new American citizens on the Coastside.
Bert had a great loving fondness for Jason and Nadine and enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren Dayna, Dylan, and Delaney, all of whom would be pleased if you would join them to celebrate Bert's life at 1 p.m. on March 18, 2023, at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church. A reception with the family will follow at the I.D.E.S. Hall where we can share the many good memories of the many good times we had with Bert.
