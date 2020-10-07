Herbert Theodore Canadas
Born at his grandparents’ house in Half Moon Bay on Nov. 2, 1936, Herb was a lifelong resident of the coast. He was a third generation Half Moon Bay native and a devoted family member and friend. He loved Half Moon Bay and represented the values of the generations of families that grew up on the coast.
On Sept. 30, 2020 he died peacefully at his home. He was 83 years old.
Herb married Alma Daretha Abbott in 1963. Both residents of Half Moon Bay, the Coastside remained their home where they raised their family together. He worked for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 853 and coached kids’ baseball and football in his spare time.
He embodied the welcoming spirit of the Coastside. He was humble, kind, authentic and truly enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. He was a lifelong sports enthusiast and before COVID-19, he was often seen attending Half Moon Bay High School and Stanford University sporting events. He also loved traveling with family and friends to see Sprint car races.
Herb was a regular at local coffee shops where he enjoyed meeting his friends and talking about the old days and the latest news. He was known for his light hearted sense of humor and entertained by healthy debate. He would consistently take the “other side” of a discussion just for the sake of understanding opposing viewpoints and riling things up!
Above all else, his greatest joys were his family and friends, and they were blessed to share many beloved times together. He will be greatly missed, but lovingly remembered and forever in our hearts.
Herb is survived by his children, Kristene Canadas and fiancé Bobby, his son Tony Canadas
and wife Debbie, by his grandchildren Jacob and Sophia, his great grandchildren Aria and Giovanna his nephews, Jeff Canadas and wife Amy, Ed Canadas and wife Kim, and Michael Canadas by his nephews Tom Abbott and Teddy Abbott and wife Jessica; his great nephews Ed Canadas and Joe Canadas and great nieces Hannah, Lindsey and Rachel. And many cousins, great great nieces and great great nephews.
Celebration of Life will be held on a future date to be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Half Moon Bay I.D.E.S. Society.
