Herbert Joseph Rankins was born in Donaldsonville, La., on Jan. 6, 1946, and left this world unexpectedly on Sept. 12, 2022. He was the oldest of seven children, born to parents Samuel and Vivian Rankins.
Herb moved to San Francisco at a very young age and graduated from Sacred Heart High School before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he returned to San Francisco and began his career in telecommunications at Pacific Telephone and Telegraph. He completed his education at the University of San Francisco while working full time. He continued to work in the telecommunications field for over 35 years, and taught data communications classes at Skyline College. His work in that field took him to many countries.
Herb resided in Montara for 48 years with his wife, Susan, where they raised their children, Jason, Jonathan and Jessica. He volunteered locally with Cub Scout Pack 255, Half Moon Bay H.S. and S.F. SOTA, and represented Pacific Bell with the HMB Chamber of Commerce. He was beloved for his big smile, sage advice, fireside chats, a good cigar, and lifting a glass with friends and neighbors. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, genealogy, gardening, “talking story,” spending time with his grandchildren, and watching old Westerns.
Herb leaves behind his wife, children, and his step-children, Donovan and Donise, whom he cared for deeply, his seven grandchildren, and a great-grandaughter.
Herb is survived by his siblings, Vivian, Mildred (Aubrey), Patricia, Sam (Maryann), Richard, and Carol (Tommy). He is predeceased by his loving sister, Katherine. He will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws who loved him dearly. In following his wishes, no memorial service is planned.
The family wishes to thank the Coastside Fire District emergency team for their prompt response and our close-knit block of neighbors for their care in our time of need.
Please honor his memory by being generous to others with your time or donating to a charity of your choice.
