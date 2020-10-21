Helga Browne-Scarlett, a mother, grandmother and artist, passed away peacefully on Oct. 1,2020.
Helga’s life began in post-World War II Germany, where she was part of a small but very tight-knit family. She studied art and music in school and met her first husband, an American soldier, while working at a local record shop in her hometown of Wetzlar, Germany. They spent years living the transient life of an Army family before settling down in Pacific Grove, Calif., in the mid-1970s. Helga returned to school to become a dental hygienist and worked for a prominent doctor in Monterey for years before turning her sights to running her own business, Aesthetic Skin Care and Make Up, and investing in the booming real estate market of the early-1980s. By the early-1990s she’d found love again, anew home in Carmel Valley and a renewed passion for art.
Her heart was happiest when spending time with her family and friends, but the place that always brought her the most joy was the rugged coastal range of Big Sur, Calif. She was devastated by the damage done to her beloved Heaven Hill property in the Big Sur fire of1996 which acted as a catalyst for a major life change, to leave the business world behind and focus instead on pouring her spirit and love of life into her artwork. She spent the next 25 years as a working artist, displaying her work at art festivals around California and in galleries and private collections across the United States and Europe. She was a member of the Big Sur Arts Initiative, the Monterey Peninsula Art Foundation, the Artist Equity Fund, the Central Coast Art Association and the National League of American Pen Women.
After her husband’s passing, Helga enjoyed her final 10 years living a little of the old transient lifestyle and exploring the world on the back of her friends’ Harleys. She would describe herself at different times as a Mountain Woman, a Biker Mama or an eclectic artist, but her most treasured title was that of grandma.
Helga’s was a kind and generous soul. She walked through life spreading love and joy to all who knew her. She had an effervescent spirit and joy for life that kept her young at heart and always looking for a little adventure. She is deeply missed by her only child, Robert, his wife, Angela, and her two adoring grandchildren, Ian and Evelyn. She is survived by her sister, Ursula, and many loving cousins and extended family, all still in Germany.
She requested that there be no service. Her ashes will be spread off the coast of Big Sur at a later date. We would like to thank the staff at the Coastside Adult Day Health Center for their support and the care they provided when we all needed it the most.
