Guido John Santini, a lifelong resident of Half Moon Bay, Calif., died on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the age of 91. He passed in his home, surrounded by family and friends.
Guido is survived by his loving wife, Loretta (née Martini) and his beloved daughter, Rosanne Hethcoat, and her husband, Patrick. He dearly loved his granddaughters, Sarah Parker (and her husband, Jamie) of Los Angeles, Amy Pearson (and her husband, Jesse) of Mill Valley, and Meghan Hethcoat of Half Moon Bay. He also leaves behind his four great-grandchildren, Penny Rose, Emma Josephine, Henry McCoy and Nora California. He also leaves behind multiple nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his daughter, Susan; his mother, Rosie; his father, Cesare; his brother, Bruno; and his sister, Mary.
Guido was born on Dec. 13, 1928. His mother and father arrived in America from Lucca, Italy, in 1920 by way of Ellis Island and settled in Half Moon Bay. Guido started farming with his father and brother on the Coastside. After Guido’s father died, Edward Lea joined in the partnership, which became Cabrillo Farms. Eddie’s son, David, later took over and now continues the Cabrillo Farms legacy. In 2013, Guido was named Farmer of the Year.
Guido would often recall his high school years. He excelled in both baseball and basketball. He was so good at baseball that he was drafted by the Boston Braves, but elected to stay home and farm with his father. He was inducted into the Half Moon Bay High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
Guido was a real man’s man, enjoying hunting and fishing. He loved to gamble and loved to play cards, especially Pedro. He had a great set of friends, known as “the Googs.” He and his wife loved to go dancing, eat and vacation together. One could always count on Guido to lead the family in song whenever friends and family gathered.
A visitation and rosary was held for Guido at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church on Monday, Feb. 17. The funeral was held at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Following church services he was interred at Skylawn Memorial Park.
‘If you happy, I’m happy, honey.”
— Guido Santini
