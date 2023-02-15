Gregory Young McLaughlin was born in 1959 in San Marino, Calif., to Harry and Judy McLaughlin. He died on Jan. 15, 2023, of cancer. He was 63.
Education: Greg attended Loyola High School in Los Angeles and Santa Clara University in Santa Clara. He graduated in 1981 with a B.A. in political science.
Work: Upon graduation from SCU, Greg lived in Sunnyvale and started a career in freight forwarding. After moving to Half Moon Bay in 1998, he co-founded Air and Ground World Transport (AG World) with
offices in South San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Hong Kong and China. As vice president of sales, he traveled to all continents of the globe.
Spiritual Life: By far, the most important part of Greg’s life was his faith. He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1981 after a serious study of the Bible. He made room to volunteer as a “regular pioneer” over several years (spending an average of 70 hours per month in preaching and teaching). He also volunteered his time to serve as an elder, first in Santa Clara and later in Half Moon Bay. These were natural occupations for Greg who cared deeply for people and loved conversing with them.
Hobbies: Greg was an avid golfer from his high school days. He also loved skim boarding, camping and sailing. During retirement he took up playing the piano and jewelry making.
Greg is survived by his wife of 39 years, Stacy Grace. He is survived by his brothers Patrick K., Christopher L. (Julia), Scott M. (Elizabeth) and Tracy G. McLaughlin, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by in-laws, lifelong friends and many newer acquaintances.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2023, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 611 Magnolia Street in Half Moon Bay, CA 94019. All are welcome to attend.
