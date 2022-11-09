Gloria Mae Martin, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 25, 2022, at the age of 86, from a long illness.
Born in San Mateo County on Aug. 8, 1936, she was the only child of Amerigo Ramacciotti and Clara (Bertolacci) Ramacciotti and was raised by her parents on a farm on Kelly Avenue, in Half Moon Bay. She loved to tell stories of her farm life and about picking peas on much of the open land throughout town. She later met and married Louis Martin and raised three children in El Granada, Calif.
Gloria worked at George’s Toggery in Half Moon Bay for several years and enjoyed the downtown community. She loved crafting and sewing and made many of her children’s school outfits. Gloria was a fantastic cook, and many looked forward to her cioppino dinners. She enjoyed going dancing with her husband as well as taking road trips to Reno, Nev.
She is survived by her son Perry Martin (Cheryl), of Half Moon Bay, daughter Debbie Vaz (Manuel), of Half Moon Bay, and daughter Lori Silveria (Brent), of Livermore. She is also survived by grandchildren Melissa Martin, Perry Martin Jr., Jason Vaz and Jeremy Vaz, of Half Moon Bay, Evan Silveria, of Baldwin Park, Calif. and a great-grandson, Giovanni Garduno-Martin, of Half Moon Bay.
Gloria requested that there be no services.
