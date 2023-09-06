George Stefan Golda, 66 of El Granada, died on August 1, 2023, of heart failure during a liver transplant at CPMC in San Francisco. His sudden death shocked and deeply saddened his wide circle of family and friends.
George was born in Chicago on August 24, 1956. At age 4 he moved to San Mateo and at 9 to Millbrae. At 17, he lived a year in England, graduated from Capuchino High in ’75, and San Jose State in ’79 with an MS. He moved to the coast in 1982. At 26, George designed and built a duplex in El Granada, with a time capsule of the 1980s buried in the foundation. At 46 he married his wife, Laurie, and went on to build his final dream house on top of the El Granada highlands that he finished in 2006, dubbed “The Mansh,” for ‘mansion,’ with a '50s-style rooftop bar.
George worked as an electronic engineer in the biotech field, ultimately designing a digital heart monitor. His childhood passions of building model cars and airplanes, competing in judo tournaments as a national champion, communicating as a ham radio operator, and playing trombone in the marching band lasted throughout his life. He refurbished vintage cars, flew small craft airplanes, played trombone with Skyline College, and taught kids judo at his childhood dojo, Cahill’s in San Bruno. George wowed crowds at his annual Christmas dinner for which he designed the menu and, with his sous chefs donning toques, would produce a five-course dinner.
George had no children, but he was a family man, known to many as "Unca George," a name given to him by his niece Reyna. George had many families and was the star in all of them: his adopted Polish family in Chicago, his bio-father’s Italian family, his maternal British family in England, his wife’s family, and all his siblings and their various spouses, parents, exes, and steps.
George spoke a language all his own, peppered with donkeys, donuts, the suffix “-ulator” like “cute-ulator” and acronyms like "FE" for "fair enough" or "GTFO" for "get the f-- out." He often interjected dialogue of "Star Trek" and "Seinfeld" episodes. His humor was bawdy and cutting, yet George could get away with it, and make everyone laugh with no one taking offense.
"Unca George can fix anything" was his motto, and he could, but not this time. George had such energy, passion and drive that he was called “100,000 volts,” and his wattage will be missed by everyone it touched.
George was predeceased by his adopted mother (bio-grandmother) Dorothy May Harrison Golda, his adopted father, John (Zbigniew) Golda, and his
bio-mother, Dorothy Maude Morris Voisard. George is survived by his wife, Laurie Goodman, his biological father, Toni Sottile (Renata), stepfather Ray Voisard, sisters Chris and Cathy Voisard, his half-siblings, Marco (Adriana) and Laura (Al) Sottile, niece Reyna May Hofmann Benbow (Pres), and great-niece Juniper Maude Benbow, as well as in-laws, cousins, uncles, steps, and many friends.
He will be missed.
