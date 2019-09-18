  1. Home
George Hanepen

On Sept. 6, 2019, George Hanepen, passed away at age 84. 

Born in Indonesia, he grew up in Holland, where he met his wife, Ilse. They immigrated to the United States in 1961.

George’s passion was music. He performed extensively in the San Francisco Bay Area during the height of the modern jazz movement. 

George was preceded in death by his son, Barney, and by grandson Shane. He is survived by his wife, Ilse, sons Carl and Dan, grandchildren Chance, Chelsea, Alex, Kaiya and Sloan, and by great-granddaughter Aria. 

A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 6, 2019, at Gold Bar Espresso located in Tempe, Ariz. Contact hanepenfamily1@gmail.com for information.

